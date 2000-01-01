École Allain St-Cyr expansion begins with ground-breaking ceremony

YELLOWKNIFE (June 2, 2017) – Earlier today, Alfred Moses, Minister of Education, Culture and Employment, Wally Schumann, Minister of Infrastructure, and Mr. Simon Cloutier, Président of the Board of the Commission scolaire francophone officially launched the construction project for the expansion of École Allain St-Cyr.

With an investment of nearly $12.8 million from the Government of the Northwest Territories, the construction project will include a gymnasium with a stage, two multi-purpose classrooms, and instructional spaces for students with special needs, as well as open areas for students.

The result of many considerations and discussions, the working group solidified the plans for the construction earlier in the spring. The expansion will provide École Allain St-Cyr, the only French-first school in Yellowknife, with a dedicated community area, greater space for their growing student population, and the opportunity to expand further.

Minister Moses and Président Cloutier were joined by the Honourable Wally Schumann, Minister of Infrastructure, Yvonne Careen, Superintendent of the Commission scolaire francophone, Kevin O’Reilly, MLA for Frame Lake, and Jacques Lamarche , member of the Association des parents ayants droit de Yellowknife for the ceremonial groundbreaking.

The construction is planned for completion for late 2018.

“The work on this project has been a collaboration of many years, and I commend all partners involved for their dedication. The francophone population in Yellowknife is thriving, and I am pleased to see the enthusiasm and commitment to this project that will only enhance the francophone community’s presence and education opportunities in the North.”

-Alfred Moses, Minister of Education, Culture and Employment

“The designs of the gymnasium, the additional multi-use classrooms and the spaces to accommodate special-needs students are innovative, and we know this will support learning and student growth for years to come.”

-Wally Schumann, Minister of Infrastructure

“This project is welcome indeed. The students and staff of École Allain St-Cyr will finally benefit from being all together under the same roof, thereby enabling them to further develop their cultural identity and pride. The Commission scolaire francophone des Territoires du Nord-Ouest and the Association des parents ayants droit de Yellowknife have been persistent, and the collective efforts of all involved parties have paid off.”

-Simon Cloutier, Président of the Board of the Commission scolaire francophone Territoires du Nord-Ouest

The Government of the Northwest Territories, the Commission scolaire francophone Territoires du Nord-Ouest and the Association des Parents Ayants Droit de Yellowknife have worked together to ensure the needs of the school community are being met.

École Allain St-Cyr is the only French-first language school in Yellowknife.

The gymnasium will be 476 square metres, and with the classrooms and other areas, the total size of the expansion is 1,315 square metres.

The current size of the school is 2,337 square metres, with a capacity of 161 students.

