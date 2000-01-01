2016/2017 Drop the Pop Campaign Winners Announced

YELLOWKNIFE (July 14, 2017) – Glen Abernethy, Minister of Health and Social Services, announced the 14 schools chosen as winners of the 2016-17 Drop the Pop campaign.
This years’ theme for Drop the Pop was Drop the Pop and Ride the Wave. Throughout the Northwest Territories 49 schools participated in Drop the Pop and used funding provided by the GNWT to promote healthy foods and beverage choices. This is Drop the Pop’s 11th anniversary and students continue to find creative ways to support healthy choices in theirs schools and in their communities with initiatives that range from posters to research projects with elders.
The winning schools will be awarded prizes ranging from $500 – $3,000 in recognition of their activities for the annual campaign.
Initiatives like Drop the Pop contribute to the 18th Legislative Assembly’s priority of creating opportunities for healthy lifestyles and community leadership for our youth.
“Drop the Pop is a long-standing and successful program in our NWT schools. All schools that encourage healthy behaviours in students are winners, but I want to applaud the winners this year for their creativity, hard work and outstanding activities. I look forward to the continued effort by schools and students to keep the momentum going to “Drop the Pop.”
-Glen Abernethy, Minister of Health and Social Services
