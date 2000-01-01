2017 NWT Outstanding Volunteers Honoured

INUVIK (May 12, 2017) – Today, Caroline Cochrane, Minister of Municipal and Community Affairs, presented the 2017 Northwest Territories Outstanding Volunteer Awards during a ceremony in Inuvik. These annual awards provide an opportunity to show our appreciation to volunteers and volunteer organizations for their outstanding contributions in communities across the territory.

Recipients of the 2017 NWT Outstanding Volunteer Awards are:

Outstanding Elder Award – Sheila O’Kane, Inuvik

Outstanding Youth Award – Nigel Koplomik, Ulukhaktok

Outstanding Individual Award – Sudhir Jha, Yellowknife

Outstanding Group Award – Food Rescue, Yellowknife

MACA presents the Outstanding Volunteer Awards annually to individuals and groups who have helped improve the quality of life in the NWT through volunteerism.

Recognizing and celebrating volunteers who build sustainable, vibrant, safe communities is an important part of the priorities set out by the 18th Legislative Assembly for community wellness and safety.

Quote

“Volunteers play a critical role in our communities; their efforts make our communities better places to live. I would like to recognize and thank the Outstanding Volunteer Awards recipients for their dedication and hard work.”

- Caroline Cochrane, Minister of Municipal and Community Affairs

Quick Facts

The judging criteria includes the following factors: 1) The duration (minimum of 100 hours) and impact of the volunteerism. 2) The number of years, months, and approximate number of volunteer hours the nominee committed to the activity. 3) The uniqueness and inclusiveness (involving others) of the nominee’s contributions and commitments. 4) Their leadership role in the community or organization. 5) The challenges and/or barriers the nominee had to overcome in order to achieve their goal.

Every January, the Department of Municipal and Community Affairs issues an annual notice of the nomination deadline for the NWT Outstanding Volunteer Awards Program. The program is intended to recognize the voluntary achievements and contributions made by volunteers in Northwest Territories communities.

The recipients receive $500.00 that they donate to a volunteer organization of their choice as well as a certificate recognizing them for their efforts to build our communities through volunteering.

Municipal and Community Affairs has published a 25th Anniversary NWT Outstanding Volunteer Awards Report.

Relevant links

www.maca.gov.nt.ca

Media inquiries:

Jay Boast

Communications and Website Advisor

Department of Municipal and Community Affairs

Government of Northwest Territories

(867) 767-9162 – extension 21044