2017 NWT Outstanding Volunteers Honoured

INUVIK (May 12, 2017) – Today, Caroline Cochrane, Minister of Municipal and Community Affairs, presented the 2017 Northwest Territories Outstanding Volunteer Awards during a ceremony in Inuvik. These annual awards provide an opportunity to show our appreciation to volunteers and volunteer organizations for their outstanding contributions in communities across the territory.
Recipients of the 2017 NWT Outstanding Volunteer Awards are:
Outstanding Elder Award – Sheila O’Kane, Inuvik
Outstanding Youth Award – Nigel Koplomik, Ulukhaktok
Outstanding Individual Award – Sudhir Jha, Yellowknife
Outstanding Group Award – Food Rescue, Yellowknife
MACA presents the Outstanding Volunteer Awards annually to individuals and groups who have helped improve the quality of life in the NWT through volunteerism.
Recognizing and celebrating volunteers who build sustainable, vibrant, safe communities is an important part of the priorities set out by the 18th Legislative Assembly for community wellness and safety.
“Volunteers play a critical role in our communities; their efforts make our communities better places to live. I would like to recognize and thank the Outstanding Volunteer Awards recipients for their dedication and hard work.”
- Caroline Cochrane, Minister of Municipal and Community Affairs
