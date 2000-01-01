2018 Outstanding Volunteers Honoured

YELLOWKNIFE (May 24, 2018) – Alfred Moses, Minister of Municipal and Community Affairs (MACA), will present the Northwest Territories (NWT) 2018 Outstanding Volunteer Awards at a ceremony today in Yellowknife. These annual awards provide an opportunity to recognize volunteers and volunteer organizations for their outstanding contributions in communities across the territory.

Recipients of the 2018 NWT Outstanding Volunteer Awards are:

Outstanding Elder Award – Helena Tutcho, Deline

Outstanding Youth Award – Michael Koadloak, Ulukhaktok

Outstanding Individual Award – Ryan Fequet, Yellowknife

Outstanding Group Award – 2018 South Slave Arctic Winter Games Board, South Slave region

The Minister presents the NWT Outstanding Volunteer Awards annually to individuals and groups who have helped improve the quality of life in the NWT through volunteerism.

Quotes:

“Volunteers play a critical role in helping build sustainable, vibrant and safe communities in the NWT. As the Minister of Municipal and Community Affairs (MACA), I am happy to recognize outstanding volunteers who selflessly devote their time and effort to the betterment of their communities.”



- Alfred Moses, Minister of Municipal and Community Affairs

Quick Facts:

The judging criteria include the following factors:

1. The duration (minimum of 100 hours) and impact of the volunteerism.

2. The number of years, months, and approximate number of volunteer hours the nominee committed to the activity.

3. The uniqueness and inclusiveness (involving others) of the nominee’s contributions and commitments.

4. Their leadership role in the community or organization.

5. The challenges and/or barriers the nominee had to overcome in order to achieve their goal.

Every January, the Department of Municipal and Community Affairs issues an annual notice of the nomination deadline for the NWT Outstanding Volunteer Awards Program in order to recognize the voluntary achievements and contributions made by volunteers in Northwest Territories communities.

The recipients receive $500.00 to give to a volunteer organization of their choice, as well as a framed porcupine quill picture, for their efforts in building communities through volunteering.

