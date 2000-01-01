2018 Outstanding Volunteers Honoured

YELLOWKNIFE (May 24, 2018) – Alfred Moses, Minister of Municipal and Community Affairs (MACA), will present the Northwest Territories (NWT) 2018 Outstanding Volunteer Awards at a ceremony today in Yellowknife. These annual awards provide an opportunity to recognize volunteers and volunteer organizations for their outstanding contributions in communities across the territory.
Recipients of the 2018 NWT Outstanding Volunteer Awards are:
The Minister presents the NWT Outstanding Volunteer Awards annually to individuals and groups who have helped improve the quality of life in the NWT through volunteerism.
“Volunteers play a critical role in helping build sustainable, vibrant and safe communities in the NWT. As the Minister of Municipal and Community Affairs (MACA), I am happy to recognize outstanding volunteers who selflessly devote their time and effort to the betterment of their communities.”
- Alfred Moses, Minister of Municipal and Community Affairs
