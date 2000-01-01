7th Intergovernmental Meeting between Tłįchǫ Government and GNWT

YELLOWKNIFE (December 5, 2016) – Cabinet Members of the 18th Legislative Assembly, Premier Bob McLeod, Minister Wally Schumann, Minister Robert C. McLeod, Minister Caroline Cochrane, Minister Alfred Moses and Minister Louis Sebert met with the Tłįchǫ Government, Grand Chief Eddie Erasmus, Chief Clifford Daniels, Chief David Wedawin, Chief Johnny Arrowmaker and Chief Alfonz Nitsiza in Yellowknife last week.
This was the seventh meeting of the Tłįchǫ Government and Government of the Northwest Territories (GNWT) since they initially signed the Working Together Intergovernmental Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) in June 2011.
The meeting focused on areas of mutual interest, including:
Quotes
“The GNWT continues to strengthen our relationship with the Tłįchǫ Government through regular meetings under the MOU. We are working together to achieve results for Tłįchǫ Citizens. By meeting face-to-face with the leadership, the GNWT is committed to being a responsive and accountable government to the Tłįchǫ and all residents of the NWT.”
- Bob McLeod, Premier of the Northwest Territories
“Tłı̨chǫ Government is proud of the continuing relationship we are developing with the GNWT. While we are facing many challenges, by working together we are seeing real results and solutions to issues that are of concern to Tłı̨chǫ Citizens. The number of commitments coming out of our meetings shows the level of cooperation and collaboration between our governments. We look forward to continuing and growing our government-to-government relationship.”
- Eddie Erasmus, Grand Chief of the Tłįchǫ Government
