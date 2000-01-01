8th Intergovernmental Meeting between Tłįchǫ Government and GNWT

YELLOWKNIFE (May 19, 2017) – Premier Bob McLeod, Minister Wally Schumann, Minister Robert C. McLeod, Minister Caroline Cochrane, Minister Alfred Moses and Minister Louis Sebert met with the Tłįchǫ Government, Grand Chief Eddie Erasmus, Chief Clifford Daniels, Chief David Wedawin, Chief Johnny Arrowmaker and Chief Alfonz Nitsiza in Behchokǫ̀ on Wednesday. 

This was the eighth meeting of the Tłįchǫ Government and Government of the Northwest Territories (GNWT) since they initially signed the Working Together Intergovernmental Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) in June 2011. 

The meeting focused on areas of mutual interest, including:

  • Renewal of the Intergovernmental Services Agreement
  • Housing Issues in Tłįchǫ  Communities
  • Education
  • Slave Geological Province Corridor
  • Wek’èezhìi Land Use Plan
  • Caribou
  • Federal/Provincial/Territorial Meeting Updates
  • Tłįchǫ All-Season Road
  • Dinàgà Wek’èhodì
  • GNWT Legislative Drafting Process
  • Dogrib Area Community Futures
  • Update of Federal/ Provincial/Territorial Meetings
  • Update on Truth and Reconciliation
  • Update on National Indigenous Women’s Summit – Recommendations
  • Arctic Policy  - Framework and Northern Policy
  • GNWT Restructuring
  • Small Community Employment Strategy and Apprenticeship Strategy
  • Climate Change

Premier McLeod and Grand Chief Erasmus agreed that the intergovernmental meeting was an excellent opportunity to discuss issues that impact the Tłįchǫ with the leaders who can bring about change.  

Quick Facts

  • Strengthening relationships with Aboriginal governments is a priority of the 18th Legislative Assembly. 
  • The Intergovernmental Memorandum of Understanding recognizes the importance of the government-to-government relationship between the Tłįchǫ Government and the GNWT.
  • The agreement commits both governments to meet at least twice per year.

