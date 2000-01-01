8th Intergovernmental Meeting between Tłįchǫ Government and GNWT

YELLOWKNIFE (May 19, 2017) – Premier Bob McLeod, Minister Wally Schumann, Minister Robert C. McLeod, Minister Caroline Cochrane, Minister Alfred Moses and Minister Louis Sebert met with the Tłįchǫ Government, Grand Chief Eddie Erasmus, Chief Clifford Daniels, Chief David Wedawin, Chief Johnny Arrowmaker and Chief Alfonz Nitsiza in Behchokǫ̀ on Wednesday.

This was the eighth meeting of the Tłįchǫ Government and Government of the Northwest Territories (GNWT) since they initially signed the Working Together Intergovernmental Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) in June 2011.

The meeting focused on areas of mutual interest, including:

Renewal of the Intergovernmental Services Agreement

Housing Issues in Tłįchǫ Communities

Education

Slave Geological Province Corridor

Wek’èezhìi Land Use Plan

Caribou

Federal/Provincial/Territorial Meeting Updates

Tłįchǫ All-Season Road

Dinàgà Wek’èhodì

GNWT Legislative Drafting Process

Dogrib Area Community Futures

Update of Federal/ Provincial/Territorial Meetings

Update on Truth and Reconciliation

Update on National Indigenous Women’s Summit – Recommendations

Arctic Policy - Framework and Northern Policy

GNWT Restructuring

Small Community Employment Strategy and Apprenticeship Strategy

Climate Change

Premier McLeod and Grand Chief Erasmus agreed that the intergovernmental meeting was an excellent opportunity to discuss issues that impact the Tłįchǫ with the leaders who can bring about change.

Quick Facts

Strengthening relationships with Aboriginal governments is a priority of the 18 th Legislative Assembly.

Legislative Assembly. The Intergovernmental Memorandum of Understanding recognizes the importance of the government-to-government relationship between the Tłįchǫ Government and the GNWT.

The agreement commits both governments to meet at least twice per year.

