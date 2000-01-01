8th Intergovernmental Meeting between Tłįchǫ Government and GNWT

YELLOWKNIFE (May 19, 2017) – Premier Bob McLeod, Minister Wally Schumann, Minister Robert C. McLeod, Minister Caroline Cochrane, Minister Alfred Moses and Minister Louis Sebert met with the Tłįchǫ Government, Grand Chief Eddie Erasmus, Chief Clifford Daniels, Chief David Wedawin, Chief Johnny Arrowmaker and Chief Alfonz Nitsiza in Behchokǫ̀ on Wednesday.
This was the eighth meeting of the Tłįchǫ Government and Government of the Northwest Territories (GNWT) since they initially signed the Working Together Intergovernmental Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) in June 2011.
The meeting focused on areas of mutual interest, including:
Premier McLeod and Grand Chief Erasmus agreed that the intergovernmental meeting was an excellent opportunity to discuss issues that impact the Tłįchǫ with the leaders who can bring about change.
Quick Facts
For more information, contact:
Andrew Livingstone
Senior Cabinet Communications Advisor
Government of the Northwest Territories
867-767-9140 ext. 11091
Zabey Nevitt
Sr. Advisor, Sustainability and Resource Management
Tłįchǫ Government
Tel: 867-766-4003
Cell: 86-445-9959