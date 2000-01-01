Alberta and Northwest Territories Release First Joint Report on Bilateral Water Agreement

YELLOWKNIFE (November 21, 2017) – The Government of Alberta and the Government of the Northwest Territories are pleased to report on the outcomes of the first year of implementation of the Alberta-Northwest Territories Transboundary Water Management Agreement to maintain the ecological integrity of our shared waters.
Working Together to Manage Our Shared Waters, released today, is the inaugural annual report of the bilateral committee responsible for implementing the Agreement.
One of the most comprehensive of its kind, this historic agreement lays the foundation for long-term cooperative management of the water shared between Alberta and the NWT. It establishes decision-making mechanisms between the jurisdictions, and joint monitoring of water quantity and quality, as well as biological indicators.
The first year of implementation (2015-2016) saw substantial progress towards expanding our understanding of the Slave and Hay river basins. Other highlights include:
Quotes
“Protecting the integrity of our waters in the Northwest Territories is critical to ensuring they remain clean, abundant and productive for all time. The information provided in this joint report on the first year of the Agreement will help us make informed and proactive decisions when it comes to managing our waters.”
- Robert C. McLeod, NWT Minister of Environment and Natural Resources
“I’m proud to join my colleague Minister McLeod from the Northwest Territories as we release Working Together to Manage Our Shared Waters. This annual report captures the shared co-operation between Alberta and the Northwest Territories to effectively manage our shared water resources and ensure the long-term health of the Mackenzie River Basin.”
- Shannon Phillips, Alberta Minister of Environment and Parks
Quick Facts
Relevant Links
