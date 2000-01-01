Alfred Moses: 2018 Arctic Winter Games Congratulations

Delivered on May 25, 2018

Mr. Speaker, I would like to offer our sincere thanks to the many people and groups who were involved in the 2018 Arctic Winter Games held in the South Slave Region from March 18 to March 24.

I acknowledge Mr. Greg Rowe, President of the Arctic Winter Games Host Society, his dedicated Board of Directors and staff, whose efforts over many months resulted in the delivery of a very successful Games. All Northwest Territories’ residents should be proud.

I would like to recognize Mayor Lynn Napier-Buckley of Fort Smith, Mayor Brad Mapes of Hay River and Chief Roy Fabian of the Kátł’odeeche First Nation for being tremendous hosts to the athletes, coaches, mission staff, cultural delegates and visitors from across the circumpolar region.

One of the many benefits of hosting the Arctic Winter Games is the infrastructure legacy that the community receives afterwards. This year we saw investments in the Hay River airport, the new arena, and upgrades to the snow board park, which residents will be able to enjoy for many years to come.

Mr. Speaker, I would also like to congratulate Mr. Doug Rentmeister, Chef de Mission, and his staff. They helped the 350-plus members of Team NT make a great showing in 19 different sports, with our athletes bringing home 102 Ulus.

I am sure that all Members of this House will join me to thank the many parents and volunteers who helped make the 2018 South Slave Arctic Winter Games a success. Hosting an event of this scale in one community is a large feat, but hosting across a region required an amazing effort from many people in the South Slave.

Congratulations to all those who supported these Games by opening your homes to visitors, volunteering at events, or by attending and cheering on the participants. As volunteers, you are the heart of our communities, and, without you, these Games simply do not happen. On behalf of all Members, thank you.

Mr. Speaker, I would also like to extend my appreciation to all of the Members who took time from their busy schedules to take part in the Arctic Winter Games. We only have the opportunity to host this event every decade or so. Having a strong show of support from this House for our athletes and cultural performers demonstrates our commitment to the young people of the Northwest Territories. They are our future.

There is still some work to be done to wrap up the 2018 Arctic Winter Games. Currently, many who were involved in different aspects of the Games are supporting the completion of an Economic Impact Study. Its findings will help demonstrate the economic effect this event had on the South Slave Region. Studies of this nature reflect the need for us to continue to support the Arctic Winter Games and to invest in our economy in all parts of the Northwest Territories.

Finally, Mr. Speaker, I would once more invite all of my colleagues to join me in offering our thanks to all those who were involved in the 2018 Arctic Winter Games for a job well done.

Thank you, Mr. Speaker.