Alfred Moses: Aurora College Foundational Review Progress

Delivered on February 9, 2018

Mr. Speaker, we have an ambitious postsecondary agenda that is part of the mandate of this government. Undertaking the Foundational Review of Aurora College, working with the College on a renewed long-term strategic plan, and creating a legislative framework to recognize postsecondary institutions will allow us to expand opportunities for postsecondary education for Northwest Territories residents.

The Aurora College Foundational Review is on schedule and will be delivered to me by March 31. Mr. Speaker, I would like to thank all Members of this House for their consideration and contributions to the Review process.

I look forward to sharing the results of the Review and the management response with Members when I receive it from the contractor, MNP LLP. A management response will then be prepared to support implementation of the recommendations. Together, the Review and management response, along with the Labour Market Information Report, will help establish a strong foundation for the College’s long-term strategic plan.

The Review process has included engagement with staff, students, former students, Board members, professional associations, non-government organizations, other postsecondary institutions and partners, and business and industry. There was also an online survey open to the general public. To date, there have been approximately 400 interviews and responses.

The results of the Review will also help us develop proposed legislation to create an overarching framework to govern postsecondary education in the Northwest Territories. This work is a critical step toward increasing postsecondary opportunities for Northwest Territories residents.

We recognize the unique cultural, social, economic and geographic contexts which define postsecondary learning needs in the Northwest Territories.

We are working to ensure that the new legislative framework will benefit all residents and institutions of the Northwest Territories, now and into the future.

Mr. Speaker, Aurora College is an institution that has grown, changed and served the Northwest Territories well for more than 40 years. Our College will continue to evolve to meet the needs of 21st century northern learners in an ever-changing world.

We all want to support Aurora College as a thriving, northern postsecondary institution. We all want residents to be able to choose their educational journeys, acquire skills and knowledge, and contribute to the economic and social fabric of the Northwest Territories.

I believe the work we now have under way will achieve those goals.

Mahsi, Mr. Speaker.