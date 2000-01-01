Appointment of Administrator under the Aurora College Act

YELLOWKNIFE (June 5, 2017) – Minister of Education, Culture and Employment Alfred Moses made the following statement today about the appointment of an administrator pursuant to Aurora College Act s. 31:

“After careful consideration, I have made a decision to appoint Mr. Denny Rodgers as Administrator of Aurora College. The Administrator will temporarily replace the Aurora College Board of Governors and assume their role and responsibilities, effective June 6, 2017.

“Mr. Rodgers brings a great deal of administrative and leadership experience to the Administrator position. Mr. Rodgers is currently the General Manager of the Inuvialuit Development Corporation. He was also Mayor of Inuvik from 2009 to 2012 and Chair of the Workers’ Safety and Compensation Commission of the NWT and Nunavut from 2003 to 2009.

“At this time, I believe this to be the best course of action to take in light of the planned Foundational Review of Aurora College. The Administrator will help to ensure stability and continuity, as Aurora College will be expected to maintain normal operations through the course of both the Foundational Review and the implementation of the Review’s recommendations.

“The Review, announced March 6, 2017, will help inform the government’s long term vision for Aurora College and better position it to provide the necessary skills and knowledge our residents require to participate in, and contribute to the social and economic fabric of the NWT for decades to come.

“I have conveyed my gratitude to the departing members of the Board.

“As we undergo the transition to an Administrator and begin the Review process, I am confident that College senior administration and staff across the NWT will seamlessly continue to deliver services and programs to meet the needs of the student community.”