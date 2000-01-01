Arsenic Warning Signs Installed at Lakes with High Arsenic around Yellowknife

YELLOWKNIFE (November 6, 2017) — The Government of the Northwest Territories and the City of Yellowknife have installed arsenic warning signs to these highly accessible lakes in the Yellowknife area:

Frame Lake

Jackfish Lake

Kam Lake

Rat Lake

These signs complement other steps taken earlier this year to raise awareness about this important issue amongst residents and visitors.

The Government of the Northwest Territories has also launched an interactive map that shows concentrations of arsenic in lakes surrounding the Yellowknife area. Clickable coloured dots on each lake provide longitudinal and latitude coordinates to make it easier for residents and visitors to identify which lakes to take precautionary steps.

To view the interactive map and information on arsenic, visit: