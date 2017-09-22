Call for 2017 NWT Fire Service Merit Award Nominees

YELLOWKNIFE (August 21, 2017) – The Department of Municipal and Community Affairs (MACA) is seeking nominations for the NWT Fire Service Merit Awards.

Based on nominations from community members, fire departments and fire chiefs, the NWT Fire Service Merit Awards honour and recognize individuals and community fire departments for their significant contributions to fire safety and fire service in communities across the Northwest Territories (NWT).

Individuals or community fire departments can be nominated by members of the public. You can nominate online at www.maca.gov.nt.ca. Printable nomination forms are also available on the website.

The deadline for nominations is September 22, 2017.

Recipients of the NWT Fire Service Merit Awards will be announced during National Fire Prevention Week, October 8–14, 2017.

For more information, please contact:

Jay Boast

Communications and Web Advisor

Municipal and Community Affairs

Phone: (867) 767-9162 – Extension: 21044