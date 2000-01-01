Call for Applications for the 2017-2018 Youth Ambassador Program

YELLOWKNIFE (August 3, 2017) – The Department of Municipal and Community Affairs is now accepting applications for the 2017-2018 Northwest Territories (NWT) Youth Ambassador Program. The program provides NWT youth with opportunities to build leadership skills through participation at special events and volunteer assignments. In the past, NWT Youth Ambassadors have attended the Arctic Winter Games, Canada Winter Games, Canada Summer Games, and the North American Indigenous Games.

Applicants are selected based on community involvement, commitment to a healthy lifestyle and a personal reflection on how the Youth Ambassador Program will help them in the future. To qualify for the program, youth must be between 16 and 24 years of age on December 31, 2017. The deadline to apply is September 22, 2017. All NWT youth who qualify are encouraged to apply.

The Youth Ambassador Program is part of the Government of the Northwest Territories’ Healthy Choice Framework and is working to maximize opportunities for NWT residents by helping young people improve their skills and make healthy choices. Providing youth with development opportunities will create healthy, educated residents as outlined in the 18th Assembly’s mandate. For more information on the Youth Ambassador Program, to apply online, or to download an application form, please visit www.maca.gov.nt.ca.

To submit a verbal application over the phone, please contact Ashley Gillis by phone at (867)767-9166 ext. 21107 or by email at youth_and_volunteer@gov.nt.ca.

For more information, contact:

Jay Boast

Communications and Website Advisor

Department of Municipal and Community Affairs

Government of Northwest Territories

(867) 767-9162 ext. 21044