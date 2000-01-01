YELLOWKNIFE (April 24, 2017) - Today, the Minister of Municipal and Community Affairs (MACA), Caroline Cochrane, announced the annual call for applications for the 2017 NGO Stabilization Fund.

The NGO Stabilization Fund provides special funding to help NGOs that deliver critical GNWT-funded programs or services to the public to stabilize or develop their capacity to manage programs and services.

Support can be granted for eligible one-time general management, governance, organizational development, and extraordinary general operations costs related to the delivery of critical GNWT funded programs or services. Collaborative projects that build the capacity of more than one NGO are encouraged.

For more information and to obtain an application form, please go to:

www.maca.gov.nt.ca

Phone (867) 767-9166 Ext. 21107

Fax (867) 920-6467

or e-mail ashley_gillis@gov.nt.ca

The 2017-2018 application deadline is Friday May 12, 2017.

For media inquiries, contact:

Jay Boast

Communications and Website Advisor

Municipal and Community Affairs

Government of the Northwest Territories

Phone: (867) 767-9162 ext. 21044