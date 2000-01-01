Call for Applications for the 2018-2019 NGO Stabilization Fund

YELLOWKNIFE (April 25, 2018) - The Minister of Municipal and Community Affairs (MACA), Alfred Moses has issued the annual call for applications for the 2018 NGO Stabilization Fund.

The NGO Stabilization Fund provides special funding to help NGOs that deliver critical GNWT-funded programs or services to the public to stabilize or develop their capacity to manage programs and services.

Support can be granted for eligible one-time general management, governance, organizational development, and extraordinary general operations costs related to the delivery of critical GNWT funded programs or services. Collaborative projects that build the capacity of more than one NGO are encouraged.

For more information and to obtain an application form, please go to:

www.maca.gov.nt.ca

Phone (867) 767-9166 Ext. 21107



Fax (867) 920-6467



or e-mail youth _and_volunteer@gov.nt.ca

The deadline for 2018-2019 applications is May 11, 2018.

For media inquiries, contact:

Jay Boast



Communications Planning Specialist



Municipal and Community Affairs



Government of the Northwest Territories



Phone: (867) 767-9162 ext. 21044