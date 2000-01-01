Call for Applications for the 2018-2019 Youth Ambassador Program

YELLOWKNIFE (June 19, 2018) – The Department of Municipal and Community Affairs is now accepting applications for the 2018-2019 Northwest Territories (NWT) Youth Ambassador Program. The program provides NWT youth with opportunities to build leadership skills through participation at special events and volunteer assignments. In the past, NWT Youth Ambassadors have attended the Arctic Winter Games, Canada Winter Games, Canada Summer Games and the North American Indigenous Games.

Applicants are selected based on community involvement, commitment to a healthy lifestyle and a personal reflection on how the Youth Ambassador Program will help them in the future. To qualify for the program, youth must be between 16 and 24 years of age on February 1, 2019. The deadline to apply is September 19, 2018. All NWT youth who qualify are encouraged to apply.

For more information on the Youth Ambassador Program, to apply online or to download an application form, please visit www.maca.gov.nt.ca.

To submit a verbal application over the phone, please contact Ashley Gillis, Youth and Volunteer Leadership Specialist, at (867) 767-9166 ext: 21107 or by email at ashley_gillis@gov.nt.ca .

