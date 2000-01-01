Call for Nominations for the 2017 NWT Outstanding Volunteer Awards

YELLOWKNIFE (February 10, 2017) - Today, the department of Minister of Municipal and Community Affairs (MACA) announced the annual notice of the nomination deadline for the Northwest Territories (NWT) Outstanding Volunteer Awards. This year marks the 26th year of this award, which recognizes and celebrates the remarkable contributions volunteers make in communities across the NWT.

Residents are encouraged to nominate an elder, youth, individual, or group volunteer in their communities. This program acknowledges individuals who donate their time to improve the quality of life for NWT residents.

Awards are presented in the following categories:

Elder Outstanding Volunteer Award

Youth Outstanding Volunteer Award

Individual Outstanding Volunteer Award

Group Outstanding Volunteer Award

The deadline for nominations is Friday, March 31, 2017.

Further information and nomination forms are available at all MACA and Community government offices and at www.maca.gov.nt.ca.

For more information, contact:

Jay Boast

Communications and Website Advisor

Municipal and Community Affairs

Government of the Northwest Territories

Phone: (867) 767-9162 ext. 21044