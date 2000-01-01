Canadian Agricultural Partnership to Evolve NWT Agriculture

Agriculture plays an important role in the lives of all Canadians, creating good, middle-class jobs, and feeding Canadians and other countries around the world. Northwest Territories (NWT) agriculture development took a leap forward today with the official launch of the new federal-territorial agreement under the Canadian Agricultural Partnership.

The Member of Parliament for the Northwest Territories, Michael McLeod, joined NWT Minister of Industry, Tourism and Investment, Wally Schumann, to formalize the federal/territorial agreement at Polar Egg in Hay River — the NWT’s most successful commercial agriculture business.

The Canadian Agricultural Partnership is a five-year, $3-billion cost-shared investment by federal, provincial and territorial (FPT) governments in national, regional and local agriculture initiatives.

Approximately $5.6 million will be directly invested in the NWT agriculture sector under the Partnership. It will fund initiatives and investments aimed at encouraging the development of a relevant, commercially-viable food production and processing sector; and advancing greater self-sufficiency and food production in the NWT’s remote communities.

Aligned with the NWT Agriculture Strategy introduced last year, the Partnership will support emerging food growers and processors encouraging greater participation and entrepreneurial interest in the NWT’s agriculture sector.

Specific programming will invest in research, innovation, sustainability, capacity building, trade, processing, public awareness, and youth involvement to ensure the sector continues to evolve.

“The Government of Canada is committed to the priorities that are important to Canadians—jobs, growth, and long-term prosperity. In working with the Government of Northwest Territories through the Canadian Agricultural Partnership, we will support regionally effective programs to help grow northern agriculture.”

The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada





“Agriculture is a growing sector of our economy with the potential to provide our territory with good jobs, better food security, and more vibrant communities. This partnership will be crucial to our continued efforts to drive agriculture development in the NWT. I look forward to seeing how far these investments can take our territory down the road towards a profitable commercial agriculture industry, and a more diverse economy for our Northwest Territories.”

The Honourable Wally Schumann, Minister of Industry, Tourism and Investment for the NWT

“Our North is a special place, with unique challenges and innovative people who rise to conquer those challenges on a daily basis. This funding under the Canadian Agricultural Partnership will equip the Northwest Territories’ agriculture industry with the tools for prosperity, while cultivating new opportunities for sustainable growth across our communities and with northern youth.”

Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament for the Northwest Territories

The NWT is home to roughly 40 commercial food growers, producers and agriculture businesses. This includes popular farmers’ markets that have been popping up across the territory.

For every $1 invested by the Government of the Northwest Territories, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada will contribute $1.50 to the same investments.





