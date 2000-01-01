Canadian Agricultural Partnership will help evolve NWT Agriculture Sector

YELLOWKNIFE (April 9, 2018) - Approximately $5.6 million will be invested in developing the Northwest Territories (NWT) agriculture sector under the new five-year Canadian Agriculture Partnership (CAP) announced Tuesday.

The new partnership offers opportunities to advance efforts to nurture and develop a sustainable commercial agriculture sector in the NWT. Cost shared strategic investments under CAP will focus on encouraging greater innovation, efficiency and entrepreneurship. They will continue to encourage community-based food production in the NWT and increase markets for locally produced foods by building industry capacity and competitiveness.

In support of the new partnership, the Government of the Northwest Territories (GNWT) has also updated the program guidelines that will be used to govern its implementation in the Northwest Territories (NWT).

In addition to meeting federal expectations identified in the CAP Agreement, these guidelines are tailored to NWT realties and opportunities and include improvements for program and service delivery identified by stakeholders in the NWT’s agriculture sector.

“This new agreement is timely. Our agriculture sector has evolved and expanded where this agreement represents the interests of NWT residents, businesses, communities and organizations. We look forward to implementing and leveraging this partnership to align with our developing focus on commercial growing and the business of food – and to support NWT food producers and processers growing their business.”



-Wally Schumann, Minister of Industry, Tourism and Investment

The NWT is home to roughly 40+ commercial food growers, producers and agriculture businesses. This includes the popular farmers’ markets that have been popping up across the territory.

For every $1 invested by the Government of the Northwest Territories, Agriculture and Agri-Foods Canada will contribute $1.50 to the same investments.

The Canadian Agricultural Partnership is a $3-billion, five-year investment by federal, provincial and territorial governments to strengthen and grow Canada’s agricultural sector.

