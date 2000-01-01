Caroline Cochrane: Increasing Representation of Women in the Legislative Assembly

Delivered on June 1, 2018

Mr. Speaker, yesterday a discussion paper tabled by the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, titled Temporary Special Measures’ To Increase the Participation of Women in the NWT Legislative Assembly was tabled.

On March 8, 2018 a motion was adopted by the Legislative Assembly establishing a goal of increasing the representation of women in the Legislative Assembly to 20 per cent by 2023 and 30 per cent by 2027. It was my honour to second this motion made by the Member for Yellowknife Centre. Members understand that the white paper is intended to generate discussion on the advancement of these goals.

We must take the opportunity to discuss our common objective, set out in the mandate, to support initiatives designed to increase the number of women running for elected office in the NWT. Women’s voices are important in leadership at all levels of government community, territorial, federal and Indigenous governments. Advancing women’s participation in a range of forums is crucial to the political and social development of our territory.

Mr. Speaker, the Women’s Advisory unit and the Department of Executive and Indigenous Affairs have been working throughout the 18th Legislative Assembly on measures designed to increase the number of women in leadership.

Those who know me know that I am passionate about getting more women into leadership roles. I take every opportunity I can to promote women in leadership at all levels, and in any forum available. I know that my colleague, the member Yellowknife Centre, also promotes this work to the best of her ability. However, Mr. Speaker, we cannot do this work alone, nor should we. It is imperative that everyone works together to advance women’s representation in leadership positions.

As the Minister responsible for the Status of Women, I am glad to see such a high level of interest in the representation of women in this House. I call on the men in the House to support this movement and engage in these important conversations. I look forward to advancing the discussion in this Legislative Assembly and seeing real change throughout the Northwest Territories.

Thank you, Mr. Speaker.