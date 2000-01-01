Caroline Cochrane: Launch of Municipal Elections Website

Delivered on February 26, 2018

Mr. Speaker, I am pleased to announce the launch of the new Municipal Elections website, created by the Department of Municipal and Community Affairs in partnership with the Northwest Territories Association of Communities. This website provides easily accessible municipal election resources to prospective candidates, community governments and the general public. In addition to providing recent municipal election results, the website contains information on the dates, number of seats, and terms for upcoming municipal elections.

Mr. Speaker, the website targets three main audiences. These are: members of the public who are considering running in a municipal election; candidates who have been elected; and returning officers who administer the elections.

For members of the public who are considering running in a municipal election, we have created the Before You Run section. This section provides information on the roles and responsibilities of an elected official, candidate eligibility, campaigning and what to expect if a recount is needed.

For those who have been elected as a municipal councillor or mayor, we have created the Now That You Are Elected section. This section helps elected officials better understand their roles and responsibilities as community leaders. The website also provides information on conflict of interest, code of conduct and financial matters.

For returning officers who administer municipal elections, we have included resources on the legislation that governs local government elections, including the Local Authorities Elections Act. The Returning Officer Manual is included as a resource. The manual clearly outlines the responsibilities of returning officers and provides a step-by-step guide to running a municipal election.

Mr. Speaker, the Municipal Elections website has been designed as a resource to be used throughout the year. If a resident would like to know when the next election is, or the length of term of a council seat, this information is now easily accessible. If a municipal councillor wants more information on code of conduct or conflict of interest, a trusted source of information is now available.

Mr. Speaker, as community governments approach their elections later this year, the Department of Municipal and Community Affairs and the Northwest Territories Association of Communities will continue to promote this website to support candidates, returning officers and elected officials. We hope that community leaders will visit this resource on a regular basis, not only to better understand their role in the community, but to improve overall governance at the municipal level.

Thank you, Mr. Speaker.