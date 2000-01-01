Celebrate International Archives Day Today!

YELLOWKNIFE (June 9, 2017) – Did you know that today is International Archives Day? All around the world, archival professionals unite their voices to celebrate the important role that archives play to protect and preserve historical records.

Archival records are preserved because of their legal value or enduring historical significance. They provide valuable testimony about the economic, political and social development of humanity. For almost a decade June 9th has been marked as a day that provides a special opportunity to celebrate archival collections across the globe and in the NWT.

The mission of the NWT Archives is to acquire, preserve and make accessible records that document the history and the people of the Northwest Territories. We encourage the public to explore the collections to discover the fascinating history of the territory and its people.

Search the online catalogue that includes more than 60,000 images or visit us in the Prince of Wales Northern Heritage Centre (PWNHC). Our collection at the PWNHC contains unpublished records that document the history of the NWT including diaries, correspondence, audio and visual recordings, old newspaper clippings and much more. We also maintain a history of the NWT holdings document that now includes more than one kilometre of text, over 350,000 photographs, thousands of hours of sound recordings and films, and more than 9,000 volumes in our library, including a world-class collection of rare books on the Arctic.

Don’t wait, discover your archives today! Follow NWT Archives on Facebook for daily postings of some of our archival photos and visit the online catalogue at visit www.nwtarchives.ca