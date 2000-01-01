Chair of the Liquor Licensing Board Appointed

YELLOWKNIFE (January 3, 2018) – Robert C. McLeod, Minister of Finance with the Government of the Northwest Territories has appointed Sandra Aitken as Chair of the Northwest Territories Liquor Licensing Board.

The Liquor Licensing Board regulates the conduct of licence holders, the management and equipment of licensed premises, and the conditions under which liquor may be sold or consumed.

Ms. Aitken’s new role as Chair of the Board took effect December 15, 2017.

Quotes

“Ms. Aitken’s extensive experience as Crown Counsel for the Public Prosecution Service of Canada will be an invaluable asset to the Liquor Licensing Board. I welcome her to the position and look forward to the leadership and guidance she will provide in her new role.”

- Robert C. McLeod, Minister of Finance



Quick Facts

Ms. Aitken came to the NWT in 1986 to serve as Crown Counsel (1986-2008) for the Department of Justice, Canada (now the Public Prosecution Service of Canada).

Ms. Aitken subsequently served as Senior Counsel (2008-2009), Associate Chief Federal Prosecutor (2009-2012) and Chief Federal Prosecutor (2012-2016).

In her capacity as Crown Counsel, Ms. Aitken appeared in all levels of court in the NWT and has travelled extensively throughout the territory.

Ms. Aitken was also a member of the Law Society of the Northwest Territories’ Discipline Committee for 20 years.

