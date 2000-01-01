Congratulations to the Inaugural Mining and Exploration Awards Winners

YELLOWKNIFE (NOVEMBER 20, 2017) — Minister of Industry, Tourism and Investment Wally Schumann is congratulating last week’s Mining and Exploration (MAX) Awards winners.

“As a government, it is important to recognize achievements of mining and exploration professionals who shaped our mining heritage, and today’s leaders who continue to drive our future.

The MAX awards — co-sponsored and organized by the GNWT and NWT and Nunavut Chamber of Mines — are about celebrating the contributions of mining and exploration to our territory – and the success and excellence of those individuals who lead this work and its success.

Awards for Environmental and Social Responsibility, Indigenous Service, and Economic Leadership, and the many worthy candidates associated with them, confirm that the benefits and social conscience of our territory’s mineral development industry extends well beyond extracting rocks from the ground.

I would offer my congratulations to all of the winners on their awards, and more broadly their contributions to our territory’s economic prosperity, and overall well-being.”

Click here for a list of award winners