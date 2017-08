Yellowknife (August 11, 2017) – The Department of Infrastructure would like to advise that road delays can be expected from August 14 to 18 on the Yellowknife Access Road due to road construction.

The project involves resurfacing a section of road in front of YK Motors, which will allow for a smoother drive. Motorists can expect delays as traffic will be reduced to two lanes.

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact Greg Hanna at 867-767-9082 ext. 31046 or greg_hanna@gov.nt.ca.