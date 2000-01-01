Consumer Protection Guide Launch

YELLOWKNIFE (September 5, 2017) - Today, the Consumer Affairs division of the Department of Municipal and Community Affairs (MACA) is announcing a new guide to consumer protection in the NWT entitled “Hey! That’s Not Fair!” The purpose of the guide is to help clarify and explain general consumer rights and responsibilities, how to pursue a complaint about a product or service, and information about consumer services available to NWT residents by the GNWT. The guide is available on MACA’s website at www.maca.gov.nt.ca.

In addition to the new Consumer Protection Guide, Consumer Affairs will continue issuing consumer information bulletins based on issues brought forward by consumers as well as making available important product safety information.

For more information on Consumer Affairs and to access the new Consumer Protection Guide, please go to the MACA website: www.maca.gov.nt.ca