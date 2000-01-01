Dates for Community Public Engagement on Cannabis Legalization

YELLOWKNIFE (August 24, 2017) – The Government of the Northwest Territories will be hosting public meetings during the month of September in order to continue gathering input from NWT residents on cannabis legalization.

The input collected at the public engagement sessions will build on the approximately 1,000 responses already received from the online cannabis survey. Together, the information gathered will help guide the GNWT as we make specific plans, including developing the new legislation that will be needed for cannabis.

The GNWT is committed to having effective measures in place to protect the health and safety of our people and communities and wants to hear from Northerners on the best ways to do it.

Sessions will be held in the following communities:

Fort Simpson – Wednesday, September 6

Nahanni Inn – 7:30pm to 9:30pm

Fort Liard – Thursday, September 7

Community Hall - 12:00pm to 2:00pm

Inuvik - Monday, September 11

Mackenzie Hotel - 7:30pm to 9:30pm

Light refreshments will be served.

Meetings are also being planned for Norman Wells, Yellowknife, Fort Smith, Hay River, Behchokǫ and Tsiigehtchic. Time and location will communicated at a later date.

Those who wish to participate in a meeting in an NWT official language other than English, please contact (867) 767-9158 or email cannabislegalization@gov.nt.ca .