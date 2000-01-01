Dates for Public Engagement on Mineral Resources Act Announced

YELLOWKNIFE (AUGUST 21, 2017) —Northwest Territories (NWT) residents will have the chance to shape a strong, well-managed future NWT mining and exploration sector as the Government of the Northwest Territories (GNWT) visits seven communities to collect their valued feedback.
These public sessions are designed to allow attendees to engage on various mining topics at their own pace, ask questions of GNWT subject matter experts, and provide comments on any topic related to mining and exploration in the NWT.
Snacks and refreshments will be served at all sessions.
Those who cannot make these sessions are encouraged to visit Industry, Tourism and Investment engagement portal to submit questions or comments.
For more information, please contact Mike Westwick, Communications Officer at Mike_Westwick@gov.nt.ca or (867) 767-9202 ext. 63039.