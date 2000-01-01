Dates for Public Engagement on Mineral Resources Act Announced

YELLOWKNIFE (AUGUST 21, 2017) —Northwest Territories (NWT) residents will have the chance to shape a strong, well-managed future NWT mining and exploration sector as the Government of the Northwest Territories (GNWT) visits seven communities to collect their valued feedback.

These public sessions are designed to allow attendees to engage on various mining topics at their own pace, ask questions of GNWT subject matter experts, and provide comments on any topic related to mining and exploration in the NWT.

Yellowknife: August 28, Tree of Peace Friendship Centre, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

August 28, Tree of Peace Friendship Centre, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Yellowknife (French Language): August 29, Explorer Hotel – Janvier Room, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

August 29, Explorer Hotel – Janvier Room, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Behchokǫ̀ : August 30, Behchokǫ̀ Cultural Centre, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

: August 30, Behchokǫ̀ Cultural Centre, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fort Simpson: August 31, Fort Simpson Recreation Centre, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

August 31, Fort Simpson Recreation Centre, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Norman Wells: September 5, Royal Canadian Legion, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

September 5, Royal Canadian Legion, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Inuvik: September 6, Midnight Sun Complex – Community Lounge, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

September 6, Midnight Sun Complex – Community Lounge, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Hay River: September 11, Ptarmigan Inn, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

September 11, Ptarmigan Inn, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fort Smith: September 12, Roaring Rapids Hall Métis Council, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Snacks and refreshments will be served at all sessions.

Those who cannot make these sessions are encouraged to visit Industry, Tourism and Investment engagement portal to submit questions or comments.

For more information, please contact Mike Westwick, Communications Officer at Mike_Westwick@gov.nt.ca or (867) 767-9202 ext. 63039.