Deadline for Public Comments on Draft 2030 Energy Strategy

YELLOWKNIFE (December 14, 2017) – The Government of the Northwest Territories (GNWT) would like to advise residents that the deadline for submitting feedback to the Draft 2030 Energy Strategy is January 3, 2018.

The GNWT has made commitments in its mandate to investigate and implement renewable and alternative energy solutions, explore the potential for the development of hydroelectric power and transmission lines, and develop wind and solar energies to replace diesel.

Transitioning away from expensive fossil fuels for home heating and electricity generation will be critical for reducing the cost of living for residents, and protecting the NWT environment.

The Draft 2030 Energy Strategy, released for public comment on September 25, is a long-term approach to energy supply and energy use in the NWT. Click here to download the document, and then send your comments by:

Sending an email to: NWTenergy@gov.nt.ca

Mailing a letter to this address:

Energy Strategy Feedback

GNWT – Infrastructure

PO Box 1320

Yellowknife NT X1A 2L9