Delays expected on Highways 1 and 3 due to wide load trucks

YELLOWKNIFE (February 1, 2018) – The Department of Infrastructure advises of delays, lasting up to one hour, on Highways 1 and 3 on Friday, February 2, 2018.

The delays are due to a scheduled convoy of three wide load trucks, which will leave the Alberta and Northwest Territories border (highway 1) around 11:00 a.m. and reach Yellowknife (highway 3) around 7:00 p.m.

Approaching traffic will be stopped at pull outs or wide locations as the loads travel northbound along the route and held until the three loads have passed. Wait times are expected to be between 30 minutes and an hour in duration.

If you have any questions or concerns, contact Greg Hanna, communications coordinator, at greg_hanna@gov.nt.ca or 867-767-9082, extension 31046.