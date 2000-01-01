Don’t Just Sit There…Get Checked for Colorectal Cancer!

YELLOWKNIFE (March 9, 2018) – Aurora College and the Department of Health and Social Services are hosting a seniors’ health fair in the Centre Square Mall as part of Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month on Tuesday, March 13, between 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM.

One of the more interesting displays at the fair will be a Giant Colon that is 20 feet in length. The public is invited to come see the Giant Colon and other displays being presented by first year nursing students and health department staff.

Themes include:

Fall prevention

Social isolation and ways to overcome it

Nutrition/Hydration

Memory

Exercise/Activity

Colon cancer is the second most leading cause of cancer-related deaths in Canada. However, colorectal cancer screening can save lives.

Check out the fair, and learn how you can prevent, treat and beat colorectal cancer by getting screened.

WHERE: CENTRE SQUARE MALL (LOWER END, ACROSS FROM ELEVATOR TO LIBRARY)

WHEN: TUESDAY, MARCH 13, 2018, 1:00 PM TO 4:00 PM

For more information on cancer, please visit www.cancernwt.ca.