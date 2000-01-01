Draft NWT Climate Change Strategic Framework available for public comment

YELLOWKNIFE (January 3, 2018) – The Government of the Northwest Territories (GNWT) has released a draft NWT Climate Change Strategic Framework (CCSF) for public comment.

The document lays out the GNWT’s coordinated response to climate change and was developed using input gathered through engagement sessions with Indigenous and community governments, resource management boards, non-government organizations, research institutions, schools, industry and the public.

Information received from the public over the next few weeks will be used to finalize the CCSF before it is tabled in the Legislative Assembly in spring 2018.

To have your say or get more information about the CCSF visit the Department of Environment and Natural Resources website or email climatechange@gov.nt.ca.

The deadline to provide feedback is January 19, 2018.

For more information, please contact:

Dawn Curtis

Manager, Public Affairs and Communications

Environment and Natural Resources

dawn_curtis@gov.nt.ca