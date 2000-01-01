Drivers Reminded to Stay Off Winter Roads

YELLOWKNIFE (April 26, 2018) – With changing weather conditions, the Department of Infrastructure (INF) reminds drivers that it is unsafe and illegal to drive on a closed winter road.
Driving on a closed winter road can endanger your life, the lives of others, and your vehicle.
The fine for operating a vehicle on a closed seasonal road is $863 under the Seasonal Highway Regulations.
For up-to-date highway conditions, please visit the INF highway conditions page and Twitter.
