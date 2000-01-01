Enterprise Becomes First FireSmart Community in the NWT

ENTERPRISE (January 10, 2018) - The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (ENR) is pleased to extend its congratulations to the Hamlet of Enterprise on becoming the first community to achieve official FireSmart recognition status in the Northwest Territories.

The community won $500 from FireSmart Canada last spring for a Wildfire Community Preparedness Day Event. Community leaders and volunteers teamed up to establish a local FireSmart committee to conduct a wildfire hazard assessment and create a FireSmart plan for Enterprise. Local volunteers then engaged in a community-wide cleanup that removed potential fire hazards from the community’s boundaries.

The Enterprise FireSmart committee will be presented with an official FireSmart recognition award at a presentation in the community on Wednesday, January 10, 2018. The event will take place at 12:00 p.m. at the Enterprise community hall and is open to the public. Lunch will be served.

Any community can become FireSmart by contacting FireSmart Canada or ENR’s FireSmart program.

“Wildfire preparedness in the NWT is the shared responsibility of residents, property owners, community governments and the Government of the Northwest Territories. The Department of Environment and Natural Resources applauds the efforts of FireSmart champions in Enterprise for providing a leading example for other communities in the territory on how they can mitigate risks and prepare for wildland fire.”

- Robert C. McLeod, Minister of Environment and Natural Resources

