Finance Minister to table 2018-2019 budget

YELLOWKNIFE (February 2, 2018) – Robert C. McLeod, Minister of Finance, will table the Government of the Northwest Territories (GNWT) 2018-2019 operations budget on February 8, 2018.

The budget will outline the GNWT’s operational spending plans for 2018-2019 in the face of continued economic uncertainty and stagnant revenues. Based on an overall fiscal strategy of creating the financial flexibility to invest in key priorities of the 18th Legislative Assembly by keeping expenditure growth modest, the budget will include proposed investments to strengthen service delivery to NWT residents and add new initiatives to respond to Legislative Assembly priorities.

Members of the public are invited to attend the sitting of the Legislative Assembly to hear the budget address at 1:30 p.m.