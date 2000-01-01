Fire Bans in Effect at Fred Henne and Yellowknife River Territorial Parks

YELLOWKNIFE (JULY 11, 2017) — Due to dry conditions, a total fire ban at Fred Henne and Yellowknife River Territorial Parks is being implemented, effective immediately.

The Department of Industry, Tourism and Investment (ITI) is enforcing the ban to coincide with the City of Yellowknife’s open air fire ban. The fire ban will remain in effect until further notice. Follow NWT Parks or ITI websites or social media handles for updates.

