Fire Bans Lifted for City of Yellowknife, Fred Henne and Yellowknife River Territorial Parks

YELLOWKNIFE (JULY 28, 2017) — Fire bans have been lifted for the City of Yellowknife, and Fred Henne and Yellowknife River Territorial Parks effective immediately.
The Department of Industry, Tourism and Investment and the City of Yellowknife remind park users and residents to remain cautious, ensure all fires are extinguished before leaving sites and to use approved fire pits only.
