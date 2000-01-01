Four Northwest Territories Communities Benefit from Local Infrastructure Investments

Yellowknife, Northwest Territories, April 19, 2017— Rural and northern communities have unique infrastructure needs. Investing in modern and efficient infrastructure supports local economic opportunities, which goes hand in hand with improving family income, job opportunities and quality of life for those living and working in the North.

Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament for the Northwest Territories, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and the Honourable Caroline Cochrane, Minister of Municipal and Community Affairs, today announced more than $3.1 million in joint funding for four infrastructure projects across the Territory.

The funding will help construct a new arena in Sachs Harbour, build a multi-purpose outdoor recreation facility in Tsiigehtchic, upgrade the existing Hamlet of Uluhaktok office, and construct a 6-bay garage to support the parking and storage of water and sewer trucks in Behchokǫ̀.

Once completed, these projects will contribute to stronger, more inclusive and sustainable communities in the North.

Quotes

“The Government of Canada recognizes the importance of investing in infrastructure that supports cohesive and vibrant communities. Along with our territorial partners, we are proud to support projects like the ones announced today that will provide those living and working in the Northwest Territories with new community gathering places, improved health and recreational opportunities, and more reliable community services.”

Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament for the Northwest Territories

On behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

“The GNWT continues to put an emphasis on leveraging New Building Canada Plan funds to support community government infrastructure. Infrastructure investments assist NWT communities to upgrade and build new facilities which support the delivery of municipal programs and services. These 4 projects will contribute to positive outcomes that improve quality of life for residents and municipal operations.”

The Honourable Caroline Cochrane,

Minister of Municipal and Community Affairs, Government of the Northwest Territories

Quick facts

The Government of Canada will provide more than $180 billion in infrastructure funding over 12 years for public transit, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, transportation that supports trade, and Canada’s rural and northern communities.

To meet the unique needs of rural and northern communities, Budget 2017 proposes to invest $2 billion to support a broad range of infrastructure projects.

The Government of Canada will provide up to $2,338,000 for the four projects being announced today through the Small Communities Fund.

The community governments will contribute the remaining $779,335 for the four projects, which have a total eligible cost of $3,117,335.

Related product

Read the backgrounder to learn more.

Associated links

Government of Canada’s $180-billion+ infrastructure plan in Budget 2017

Federal infrastructure investments in the Northwest Territories

Small Communities Fund

Department of Municipal and Community Affairs – Small Communities Fund

Contacts

Brook Simpson

Press Secretary

Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

613-219-0149

brook.simpson@canada.ca

Jay Boast

Communications and Website Advisor

Department of Municipal and Community Affairs

Government of the Northwest Territories

867-767-9162 ext. 21044

jay_boast@gov.nt.ca

Infrastructure Canada

613-960-9251

Toll free: 1-877-250-7154

Email: media@infc.gc.ca

Twitter: @INFC_eng

Web: Infrastructure Canada