Fourth Intergovernmental Council Meeting held in Yellowknife

YELLOWKNIFE (December 18, 2017) – The Government of the Northwest Territories (GNWT) and the Indigenous government partners to the Devolution Agreement met last week in Yellowknife at the fourth annual meeting of the Intergovernmental Council.
Leaders from the GNWT, Inuvialuit Regional Corporation, Northwest Territory Métis Nation, Sahtu Secretariat Incorporated, Gwich’in Tribal Council, Tłı̨chǫ Government, Acho Dene Koe First Nation, Salt River First Nation, Denínu Kų́ę́ First Nation and the Kátł’odeeche First Nation were involved in the meeting and discussed a range of issues related to lands and resource management.
At the meeting, leaders discussed the necessity to work together on shared priorities, on developing a collective vision for the Northwest Territories, through a collaborative process to develop the northern elements of the Arctic Policy Framework. This vision includes creating the conditions that support sustainable economic development in communities, provide benefits for communities, recognize our Agreements and Treaties and ensure that all signatories to the Devolution Agreement have a voice.
The partners also discussed the evolving nature of Government to Government relationships between public and Indigenous governments and ways to enhance communication and work collaboratively on Intergovernmental Council land and resource issues. Members of the Council discussed the need to create a model of governance in the Northwest Territories that reflects the reality of our shared responsibilities.
Premier of the Northwest Territories committed to working with Indigenous Governments and the Government of Canada to collaboratively develop the new relationship of respect, recognition and responsibility.
