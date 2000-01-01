Fourth Intergovernmental Council Meeting held in Yellowknife

YELLOWKNIFE (December 18, 2017) – The Government of the Northwest Territories (GNWT) and the Indigenous government partners to the Devolution Agreement met last week in Yellowknife at the fourth annual meeting of the Intergovernmental Council.

Leaders from the GNWT, Inuvialuit Regional Corporation, Northwest Territory Métis Nation, Sahtu Secretariat Incorporated, Gwich’in Tribal Council, Tłı̨chǫ Government, Acho Dene Koe First Nation, Salt River First Nation, Denínu Kų́ę́ First Nation and the Kátł’odeeche First Nation were involved in the meeting and discussed a range of issues related to lands and resource management.

At the meeting, leaders discussed the necessity to work together on shared priorities, on developing a collective vision for the Northwest Territories, through a collaborative process to develop the northern elements of the Arctic Policy Framework. This vision includes creating the conditions that support sustainable economic development in communities, provide benefits for communities, recognize our Agreements and Treaties and ensure that all signatories to the Devolution Agreement have a voice.

The partners also discussed the evolving nature of Government to Government relationships between public and Indigenous governments and ways to enhance communication and work collaboratively on Intergovernmental Council land and resource issues. Members of the Council discussed the need to create a model of governance in the Northwest Territories that reflects the reality of our shared responsibilities.

Premier of the Northwest Territories committed to working with Indigenous Governments and the Government of Canada to collaboratively develop the new relationship of respect, recognition and responsibility.

Quick Facts

The fourth Intergovernmental Council Meeting was held in Yellowknife on Friday, December 15, 2017.

A key feature of the Devolution Agreement is the establishment of an Intergovernmental Council to allow the public and Indigenous governments to cooperate and collaborate on matters related to lands and resource management.

The Council is established by the Northwest Territories Intergovernmental Agreement on Lands and Resources Management.

The Intergovernmental Council allows governments to share ideas, discuss common priorities and interests and also explore ways to harmonize their respective land and resource management practices, share capacity and avoid duplication.

Under the Devolution Agreement, the GNWT committed to share up to 25% of its resource revenues with Indigenous Governments that have signed on as partners. In 2016-2017, the GNWT has disbursed a total of $6,801,655 to its partners. Since Devolution, the GNWT has disbursed $20,612,991 to its partners. This revenue is in addition to any resource revenues the Indigenous governments may have received from a land claim or self-government agreement. This no-strings-attached funding provides Indigenous Governments the ability to decide how they choose to use or invest that revenue based on their priorities.”

For more information, please visit http://www.igcnwt.ca/

