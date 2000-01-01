Fourth Intergovernmental Meeting between Sahtu Secretariat Inc. and GNWT

NORMAN WELLS (May 11, 2017) – Cabinet Members of the 18th Legislative Assembly and Premier Bob McLeod met with the Sahtu Secretariat Incorporated Chairperson Ethel Blondin-Andrew, Sahtu Dene Council Chiefs, leaders of the Sahtu Land Corporations and Délı̨nę Got’ı̨nę Government in Norman Wells yesterday afternoon.

This was the fourth meeting of the Sahtu Secretariat Incorporated (SSI) and the Government of the Northwest Territories (GNWT) since they signed the Intergovernmental Memorandum of Understanding on June 24, 2015.

The meeting focused on areas of mutual interest, including:

Update on Federal Territorial Provincial Meetings

National Indigenous Women’ s Summit

Truth and Reconciliation

Arctic Policy Framework & Northern Policy Development

GNWT Marine Services

Education

Small Community Employment Strategy and Apprenticeship Strategy

Mackenzie Valley Highway

Traditional Economy

Economic Measures

GNWT Housing Partnership

Health

Green Energy

Quick Facts

Strengthening relationships with Aboriginal governments is a priority of the 18 th Legislative Assembly.

Legislative Assembly. The Intergovernmental Memorandum of Understanding recognizes the importance of the government-to-government relationship between the SSI and the GNWT.

The agreement commits both governments to meet at least twice per year.

