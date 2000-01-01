Frank Channel Bridge Rehabilitation

YELLOWKNIFE (January 25, 2017) – Starting on or about May 1, 2017 the Department of Transportation (DOT) will be undertaking a major rehabilitation of the Frank Channel Bridge, located at km 243.8 on the Yellowknife Highway (Highway 3).

The bridge is the only crossing over the Frank Channel, meaning work will continue as traffic passes, with controlled delays. Construction will take place between May and October each year of 2017 and 2018.

During the construction period, commercial vehicles will be subject to legal height, width and weight restrictions, with no over-dimension or over-weight axle loadings allowed. Speed reductions will be in effect, and traffic will be limited to a single lane. Short delays are to be expected. Between November 2017 and April 2018, two lanes of traffic will resume, and commercial vehicles over legal allowances will be assessed through normal procedures.

For more information, please visit www.dot.gov.nt.ca/Highways/Allowances or contact Ioana Spiridonica at 867-767-9082 ext. 31042 or ioana_spiridonica@gov.nt.ca.