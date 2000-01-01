GNWT Adjusts Health and Social Services Fees in Legislation

YELLOWKNIFE (May 3, 2018) – Changes to health fees, including for health and social services professionals regulated by territorial legislation, and fees for vital statistics services, such as requests for marriage licenses or birth certificates, will come into effect on May 15, 2018. The fee changes are being carried out as part of standard procedure to review and adjust fees to reflect inflation during the past five years.

Fees are used to help offset the costs of providing services to NWT residents and to assist in sustaining the Health and Social Services system. Government of Northwest Territories departments are required to review their fees regularly to reflect changes in the Consumer Price Index. The Department of Health and Social Services reviews its fees every five years.

Fees for residents accessing their own health records under the Health Information Act have not changed. Fees are only charged if the costs associated with providing the access to the records is more than $100. In most cases, requests do not cost more than $100.

The updated fees can be found on the department’s website at www.hss.gov.nt.ca/en/services/fee-rates.

