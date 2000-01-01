GNWT and Inuvialuit Regional Corporation hold third Intergovernmental Meeting

INUVIK (May 12, 2017) – Premier Bob McLeod, Members of the Executive Council of the 18th Legislative Assembly and the Inuvialuit Regional Corporation’s Board of Directors met in Inuvik this week to discuss matters of common interest.
This was the third meeting between the Inuvialuit Regional Corporation (IRC) and the Government of the Northwest Territories (GNWT) since they signed the intergovernmental agreement on April 27, 2015. The Inuvialuit Regional Corporation and Government of the Northwest Territories Intergovernmental Agreement on Programs and Services Cooperation and Coordination recognizes the importance of the government-to-government relationship between the GNWT and IRC.
The meeting in Inuvik focused on the following areas:
Premier McLeod and IRC Chair & CEO Duane Ningaqsiq Smith agreed the meetings are an opportunity for both governments to continue enhancing their intergovernmental working relationship.
