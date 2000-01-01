GNWT and Inuvialuit Regional Corporation hold third Intergovernmental Meeting

INUVIK (May 12, 2017) – Premier Bob McLeod, Members of the Executive Council of the 18th Legislative Assembly and the Inuvialuit Regional Corporation’s Board of Directors met in Inuvik this week to discuss matters of common interest.

This was the third meeting between the Inuvialuit Regional Corporation (IRC) and the Government of the Northwest Territories (GNWT) since they signed the intergovernmental agreement on April 27, 2015. The Inuvialuit Regional Corporation and Government of the Northwest Territories Intergovernmental Agreement on Programs and Services Cooperation and Coordination recognizes the importance of the government-to-government relationship between the GNWT and IRC.

The meeting in Inuvik focused on the following areas:

Update on Federal Territorial Provincial Meetings

National Indigenous Women’s Summit Recommendations

Truth and Reconciliation

Update on Inuit Nunangat Declaration on Inuit-Crown Partnership

Arctic Policy Framework & Northern Policy development

Inuvialuit Final Agreement Implementation

Inuvialuit Self-Government Agreement Priorities

Education

Small Community Employment Strategy & Apprenticeship Strategy

GNWT Marine Services

Oil and Gas Rights in the Beaufort Sea

Inuvik to Tuktoyaktuk Highway

Premier McLeod and IRC Chair & CEO Duane Ningaqsiq Smith agreed the meetings are an opportunity for both governments to continue enhancing their intergovernmental working relationship.

Quick Facts

Formalizing relationships through regular bilateral meetings is a key part of the 18th Legislative Assembly’s new approach to building partnerships with Indigenous governments, through a spirit of respect, recognition and responsibility.

The Intergovernmental Memorandum of Understanding recognizes the importance of the government-to-government relationship between the IRC and the GNWT.

The agreement commits both governments to meet at least once a year.

