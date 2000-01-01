GNWT and Union of Northern Workers Chose a Mediator

YELLOWKNIFE (June 15, 2018)—Mr. Vince Ready, a highly-regarded mediator with more than 30 years of experience, has been chosen to assist the Government of the Northwest Territories and the Union of Northern Workers attempt to conclude a new collective agreement. Mediation dates have been scheduled with Mr. Ready for October 25-27, 2018 in Yellowknife.

The GNWT and the Union have been negotiating a new collective agreement since January 2016. After multiple rounds of negotiations, agreement was reached on a number of items. Although the Union has not served the GNWT with notice of mediation under the Public Service Act for the outstanding issues, the parties agreed to proceed with identifying a mediator and determining dates.

Quote:

“The GNWT is optimistic that a negotiated agreement can be reached with the UNW. Mr. Ready brings considerable experience in mediation, including public sector mediation, and we look forward to working with him and the UNW to reach an agreement during this period of challenging economic times. We also remain prepared to return to the bargaining table prior to October should the UNW wish to continue working towards a resolution. ”



-David Stewart, Deputy Minister of Finance

Quick Facts:

Mr. Ready has arbitrated and/or mediated over 7,000 labour and commercial disputes across Canada.

He has been inducted into the National Academy of Arbitrators in the United States, and has been awarded the W.P Kelly Award for Lifetime Achievement as a Labour Mediator and the Bora Laskin Award for Outstanding Contributions to Canadian Labour Law.

The GNWT’s Job Action Q&A can be found at:

http://www.hr.gov.nt.ca/bargaining/bargaining-unw/potential-job-action-questions-and-answers

The GNWT’s Summary of Outstanding Issues can be found at:

http://www.hr.gov.nt.ca/bargaining/bargaining-unw/summary-outstanding-issues

