GNWT Announces 11 Recipients for the 2018-19 Health Choices Fund

YELLOWKNIFE (May 10, 2018) – Glen Abernethy, Minister of Health and Social Services announced eleven funding recipients for the 2018-19 Healthy Choices Fund.
The Healthy Choices Fund helps eligible organizations and community governments maximize the impact of health promotion and prevention activities that support individuals, families, and communities in making positive lifestyle choices.
This year’s successful proposals included cooking classes in Fort Simpson for grades 7 to 12 students to equip them with basic cooking skills for traditional and non-traditional foods; parenting workshops in Sahtú communities to help parents learn how to manage children with behavioural issues; and support for effective and culturally sensitive health promotion activities that encourage positive lifestyle choices in the four Gwich’in communities.
To be considered for funding, organizations and community governments needed to meet the following objectives:
The Healthy Choices Fund supports the GNWT’s commitment towards fostering healthy families by focusing on wellness, prevention, and improved nutrition.
Quote:
“Our communities and residents are key partners in helping us achieve our shared goal of fostering healthy families. This year’s Healthy Choices Fund projects support community-specific solutions that aim at improving lifestyle choices. With a focus on wellness, prevention and improved nutrition; projects like the Northern Youth Leadership on the Land Program will benefit families, resulting in opportunities for healthy lifestyles and community leadership.”
- Glen Abernethy, Minister of Health and Social Services
Quick Facts:
Related Links:
Media Contact:
Damien Healy
Manager of Communications
Department of Health and Social Services
Government of the Northwest Territories
1-867-767-9052 ext. 49034
Damien_Healy@gov.nt.ca