GNWT Announces 11 Recipients for the 2018-19 Health Choices Fund

YELLOWKNIFE (May 10, 2018) – Glen Abernethy, Minister of Health and Social Services announced eleven funding recipients for the 2018-19 Healthy Choices Fund.

The Healthy Choices Fund helps eligible organizations and community governments maximize the impact of health promotion and prevention activities that support individuals, families, and communities in making positive lifestyle choices.

This year’s successful proposals included cooking classes in Fort Simpson for grades 7 to 12 students to equip them with basic cooking skills for traditional and non-traditional foods; parenting workshops in Sahtú communities to help parents learn how to manage children with behavioural issues; and support for effective and culturally sensitive health promotion activities that encourage positive lifestyle choices in the four Gwich’in communities.

To be considered for funding, organizations and community governments needed to meet the following objectives:

Support the vision of healthy, educated individuals, families and communities in the Northwest Territories;

Increase awareness of healthy choices;

Focus on youth;

Encourage community participation, promote partnerships; and,

Enable residents to participate in healthy choices through the community environment and available resources.

The Healthy Choices Fund supports the GNWT’s commitment towards fostering healthy families by focusing on wellness, prevention, and improved nutrition.

Quote:

“Our communities and residents are key partners in helping us achieve our shared goal of fostering healthy families. This year’s Healthy Choices Fund projects support community-specific solutions that aim at improving lifestyle choices. With a focus on wellness, prevention and improved nutrition; projects like the Northern Youth Leadership on the Land Program will benefit families, resulting in opportunities for healthy lifestyles and community leadership.”



- Glen Abernethy, Minister of Health and Social Services

Quick Facts:

Annual funding of $400,000, with a minimum of $10,000 and a maximum of $75,000 per project.

To access the fund, applicants must meet all of the following criteria: Provide a tangible service or support at the community, regional or territorial level; Demonstrate the potential to improve health outcomes for residents in a tangible and measurable fashion; Propose activities that link to existing community or regional based programs; Showcase the ability to develop meaningful partnerships with other organizations and support an integrated approach in promoting healthy choices; and, Be located in the Northwest Territories.

of the following criteria: Eligible applicants are: Indigenous governments in the Northwest Territories recognized by the Department of Executive and Indigenous Affairs; Community governing authorities (Band Council, Metis Local, Charter Community or municipal council); Non-government organizations that can demonstrate partnership or support from an Indigenous or community governing authority; and, The Health and Social Services Authorities.



