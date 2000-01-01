GNWT Announces Anti-Poverty Funding Recipients

YELLOWKNIFE (May 2, 2018) – The Minister of Health and Social Services, Glen Abernethy, announced the recipients of over $1 million that the Government of the Northwest Territories is investing in local projects that take action against poverty. In total, 43 projects led by community and Indigenous organizations will receive funding under the 2018-19 Anti-Poverty Fund this year.
The Anti-Poverty Fund was created a result of the strategic framework Building on the Strength of Northerners to support initiatives in the Northwest Territories that reduce poverty.
Many of the anti-poverty initiatives receiving funding this year support food and housing security in communities. All of the projects have as a goal to overcome the causes of poverty, and aim to encourage community participation and facilitate partnerships. . Each project also supports at least one of the five priorities identified under the Building on the Strength of Northerners framework, including children and family support, healthy living and reaching our potential, safe and affordable housing, sustainable communities, and integrated continuum of services.
Quote:
“Investing $1 million directly into our communities for projects that will help reduce poverty in our communities is a concrete example of our government’s commitment to work collaboratively with community organizations, Indigenous and community governments and other partners to advance the Territorial Anti-Poverty Action Plan. Congratulations to all of this year’s recipients, and I look forward to the 2018 anti-poverty roundtable that will build off of the successes of these innovative projects and incorporate lessons learned from the 5th annual roundtable that was held in Norman Wells.
- Glen Abernethy, Minister of Health and Social Services
Quick Facts:
Related Links:
Building on the Strengths of Northerners A Strategic Framework toward the Elimination of Poverty in the NWT
Media Contact:
Damien Healy
Manager of Communications
Department of Health and Social Services
Government of the Northwest Territories
1-867-767-9090 ext. 49034
Damien_Healy@gov.nt.ca