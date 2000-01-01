GNWT Announces Anti-Poverty Funding Recipients

YELLOWKNIFE (May 2, 2018) – The Minister of Health and Social Services, Glen Abernethy, announced the recipients of over $1 million that the Government of the Northwest Territories is investing in local projects that take action against poverty. In total, 43 projects led by community and Indigenous organizations will receive funding under the 2018-19 Anti-Poverty Fund this year.

The Anti-Poverty Fund was created a result of the strategic framework Building on the Strength of Northerners to support initiatives in the Northwest Territories that reduce poverty.

Many of the anti-poverty initiatives receiving funding this year support food and housing security in communities. All of the projects have as a goal to overcome the causes of poverty, and aim to encourage community participation and facilitate partnerships. . Each project also supports at least one of the five priorities identified under the Building on the Strength of Northerners framework, including children and family support, healthy living and reaching our potential, safe and affordable housing, sustainable communities, and integrated continuum of services.

Quote:

“Investing $1 million directly into our communities for projects that will help reduce poverty in our communities is a concrete example of our government’s commitment to work collaboratively with community organizations, Indigenous and community governments and other partners to advance the Territorial Anti-Poverty Action Plan. Congratulations to all of this year’s recipients, and I look forward to the 2018 anti-poverty roundtable that will build off of the successes of these innovative projects and incorporate lessons learned from the 5th annual roundtable that was held in Norman Wells.



- Glen Abernethy, Minister of Health and Social Services

Quick Facts:

Funding is allocated based on the fiscal year, which starts on April 1 of each year, and finishes on March 31 of each year.

The Anti-Poverty Fund is $1,000,000 annually. There is no maximum or minimum funding limit for individual projects.

Over 60 proposals were received for 2018-19 requesting $4.4 million in funding. 43 applications were approved for funding.

The range in awarded funding amounts for 2018-19 was $5000 to $50,000.

