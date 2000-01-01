GNWT Congratulates the Arctic Indigenous Wellness Foundation on winning $1 million Arctic Inspiration Prize

OTTAWA (February 1, 2018) – Premier Bob McLeod, accompanied by Minister Glen Abernethy, was in Ottawa to present the Arctic Indigenous Wellness Foundation with the 2017 Arctic Inspiration Prize.

The Arctic Indigenous Wellness Foundation (the Foundation) has been working to advance an independent and culturally-rooted healing program for Indigenous residents facing mental health and substance abuse struggles and who are at risk of homelessness or incarceration. The $1 million dollar Arctic Inspiration Prize will be used by the Foundation to advance their urban land-based healing program that is being guided by Inuit, Dene and Métis elders.

The Government of the Northwest Territories (GNWT) supports the work of the Arctic Indigenous Wellness Foundation and values the efforts of community-based initiatives to find innovative and collaborative ways to support a healthy and prosperous Northwest Territories. The GNWT worked with the Foundation to identify suitable land for their program that is located near the new territorial hospital in order to leverage strong relationships going forward.

Minister of Health and Social Services Glen Abernethy nominated the Arctic Indigenous Wellness Foundation for the Arctic Inspiration Award.

Quotes:

“The Arctic Inspiration Prize recognizes what Northerners have known for a long time; that Northerners are able to create innovative, culturally relevant and collaborative ways to address the challenges we face. I want to congratulate the Arctic Indigenous Wellness Foundation on winning this prestigious prize that will allow them to continue their important work to support NWT residents in their healing journeys.”

-Bob McLeod, Premier

“Supporting innovative, community-based approaches to wellness is a vital component of creating thriving and healthy communities. The Government of the Northwest Territories is proud to support the work of the Arctic Indigenous Wellness Foundation to provide members of our community at risk of suicide, substance abuse, incarceration and homelessness with access to traditional healing practices and cultural education. I want to congratulate Dr. Redvers and the entire Arctic Indigenous Wellness Foundation team on being awarded the $1 million dollar Arctic Inspiration Prize and thank them for their commitment to the healing and wellbeing NWT residents.”

-Glen Abernethy, Minister of Health and Social Services (nominator)

Quick Facts:

The Arctic Inspiration Prize (AIP) may be distributed through as many as 10 prizes with a total value of $3 million dollars.

The Government of the Northwest Territories is a contributing partner to the Arctic Inspiration Prize and provided $50,000 in funding support for 2017.

The AIP is focused on multidisciplinary teams who propose ways to address root causes of issues that are of importance to the Arctic and its peoples.

Two Northwest Territories based nominees made the 2017 AIP shortlist for the $1 million dollar prize amount: The Arctic Indigenous Wellness Foundation and the From-the-Land, Food Ambassadors Project.

Past recipients of the AIP with connections to the Northwest Territories include: Qaggiq: Nurturing the Arctic Performing Arts - 2015 Tri-Territorial Recreation Training (TRT) Project - 2015 FOXY (Fostering Open Expression Among Youth) - 2014 The Thaidene Nene Initiative - 2012



