GNWT Finalizes Regulations for the New Mental Health Act

YELLOWKNIFE (February 8, 2018) – Glen Abernethy, Minister of Health and Social Services, announced that the government has finalized the regulations under the new Mental Health Act.

The regulations will guide health professionals’ delivery of short term care and treatment to individuals with chronic and acute mental health disorders in situations where there is an immediate risk to their safety or the safety of others. The regulations outline the process to ensure the protection of patient rights.

The Departments of Health and Social Services and Justice have completed a comprehensive set of regulations that includes the following:

Assisted Community Treatment regulations Apprehension, Conveyance, and Transfer regulations Designation of Facilities regulations Forms regulations Review Board regulations General regulations

The Department of Health and Social Services has also made progress towards establishing the Mental Health Act Review Board. The expression of interest has closed and the Department is finalizing the appointments.

In addition, the department is moving forward with finalizing training and public education materials.

The Mental Health Act is only one piece of the overall service continuum for mental health, but it is an extremely important tool in the way we care for some of our most vulnerable residents. It is used as a last resort, when a person with a mental health disorder has become a serious risk to themselves or others.

Quote:

“Having the regulations in place will allow us to finalize our work to bring the new legislation into force. The Mental Health Act improves the care and protection of rights during assessment and treatment of some of our most vulnerable residents. Its goal is to help ensure the safety and well-being of those under care and the safety of others.”

- Glen Abernethy, Minister of Health and Social Services

