GNWT to hear from residents on "made-in-the-NWT" carbon price

YELLOWKNIFE (July 26, 2017) – The Government of the Northwest Territories (GNWT) is seeking public input on how we best to move forward in developing a plan for carbon pricing in the NWT that provides incentives for residents, business and industry to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, while limiting the effects on cost of living and economic development.

This request for input comes as a result of the GNWT’s commitment as a signatory to the Pan-Canadian Framework on Clean Energy and Climate Change to participate in national carbon pricing.

Along with engaging with NWT residents, Finance Minister Robert C. McLeod has also released the Implementing the Pan-Canadian Carbon Pricing in the Northwest Territories Discussion Paper. This paper presents the possible approaches for the GNWT to meet its carbon pricing commitment and generate discussion on the policy tools for introducing carbon tax across the north.

Guided by the information in the Discussion Paper, an online survey has been created where residents can provide input and make comments. The questions are designed to help the GNWT identify residents’ priorities, as well as their suggestions for how carbon pricing revenues can be used in the Northwest Territories. The public is also invited to submit additional feedback and opinions to carbon_pricing@gov.nt.ca .

Together, this paper and the engagement will build on the input received from the public during the consultation on the Energy Plan and Climate Change Strategic Framework and will used to help inform the debate about implementing the Pan-Canadian carbon price in the Northwest Territories

Quote

“We are committed to doing our part to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and have agreed to the federal proposal for a national carbon price. Our challenge is to make the carbon pricing in the Northwest Territories work in a way that minimizes the effect on the cost of living and does not create barriers to developing our economy.

Over the coming months, we will seek input from residents, business and industry to identify ways to ease the effect that carbon pricing will have on residents and offset increased operational costs for business and industry. As we work together to develop a ‘made-in-the-NWT’ solution for carbon pricing, we will also work with the federal government to look for solutions that address our circumstances, including high costs of living and of energy, challenges with food security, and emerging economies.”

- Robert C. McLeod, Minister of Finance

Quick facts:

The Northwest Territories produces about 1,440 kilotonnes of greenhouse gas emissions each year. Most of these emissions are from transportation (59 per cent) and industry (19 per cent) and heating buildings (13 per cent).

Premier McLeod signed the Pan-Canadian Framework on Clean Growth and Climate Change on December 9, 2016.

The Prime Minister of Canada has committed to working collaboratively to find solutions that address unique Northern circumstances, including high costs of living, challenges with food security, and emerging economies, and that carbon pricing should not result in a net loss in Territorial Formula Financing to the territory.

Addressing climate change is an important part of the Mandate of the 18th Legislative Assembly. Specific commitments include the development of a territorial climate change strategy, as well as working with community governments to address climate change.

