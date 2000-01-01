GNWT to host Bioblitz in five NWT Communities

(Yellowknife, NT – July 26, 2017) - The Government of the Northwest Territories is hosting a unique wildlife survey as part of a nation-wide project to help connect Canadians with nature and showcase the wealth of our biodiversity. This special BioBlitz Canada 150 project is supported by the Canadian Wildlife Federation (CWF), and partners in conservation, in celebration of the 150th anniversary of Confederation.

WHEN: Tuktoyaktuk July 28 Inuvik July 30 Norman Wells August 2 Fort Simpson August 8 Yellowknife August 10-12

WHAT: A BioBlitz is a period of time (usually 24 hours) when the general public is invited to work with scientists to identify as many species in the designated area as possible.

WHERE: See www.enr.gov.nt.ca for details.

WHY: Key goals include:

• Building a national wildlife database accessible to all at iNaturalist.ca

• Gathering new scientific data to guide future conservation efforts

• Celebrating Canada’s natural heritage, wildlife, biodiversity, love of the land

• Engaging Canadians of all ages to become hands-on citizen-scientists

WHO: The public is invited to join in to help identify biodiversity and be part of a national inventory of NWT species.

For more information visit BioBlitzCanada.ca and enr.gov.nt.ca

-30-

About BioBlitz Canada: BioBlitz Canada is a national partnership of leading conservation, education and research organizations. The goal is to document Canada's biodiversity by connecting the public with nature in a scientist-led participatory surveys of life. The vision is to help Canadians learn about and connect with nature, be it in one's own backyard or the most important ecological sites in Canada. Visit BioblitzCanada.ca for more information.

About the Canadian Wildlife Federation: The Canadian Wildlife Federation (CWF) is a national, not-for-profit charitable organization dedicated to fostering awareness and appreciation of our natural world. By spreading knowledge of human impacts on the environment, carrying out research, developing and delivering education programs, promoting the sustainable use of natural resources, recommending changes to policy and co-operating with like-minded partners, CWF encourages a future in which Canadians can live in harmony with nature. For more information visit CanadianWildlifeFederation.ca.

